Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Orange Alert Issued for Goa and Konkan Regions as Heavy Rainfall Likely on June 8 and 9

The much-awaited rainy season is likely to arrive in Maharashtra soon as the southwest monsoon has advanced into Goa and many parts of the Konkan region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Wednesday, June 5, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for over the parts of the state is expected to be made in the next three to four days between June 7 and 8.

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' because rainfall of 115.5-204.4 mm is likely in isolated places in Goa and Konkan.

कोंकण एंव गोवा में 08 और 09 जून 2024 को भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की संभावना है।



The weather department follows certain criteria to declare the monsoon onset, there should be at least 60% of weather stations in a region to record rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days, along with favorable wind and radiation conditions.

IMD also predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms at a few places over Northwest India until June 7. During the next five days, there will be heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over parts of east India, Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh.