Maharashtra Rain: Why Heavy Rains Continue In Spite of Monsoon Withdrawal? Met Office Explains

The monsoon season has officially come to an end in the state, as announced by the Meteorological Department. However, despite the official retreat of the monsoon, several areas are still experiencing rainfall accompanied by lightning. This rain is causing significant damage to harvested crops, with farmers reporting heavy losses to crops like corn, soybeans, and cotton.

The return rains had been affecting Nandurbar district for the past few days, but the southwest monsoon has now officially withdrawn from the state due to the activation of the northeast monsoon over Tamil Nadu and neighboring regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Despite this, the continued rains in the state have left farmers in shock, as they face unexpected weather challenges during the harvest period.

Why is it Raining?

The current rainfall is a result of winds coming from the Bay of Bengal, combined with increasing heat until noon, which has led to the formation of large clouds and thunderstorms. This weather pattern is expected to continue in the state for the next few days. The Meteorological Department has forecasted that similar rainfall conditions will persist until December. Additionally, the combination of wind and heat is causing frequent lightning in many areas.

The southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from all parts of India, while the northeast monsoon has become active in the Tamil Nadu region. However, due to winds originating from the Bay of Bengal and rising temperatures until noon, large clouds have formed, resulting in thunderstorms across the state. According to Dr. S. D. Sanap, Scientist-D at IMD Pune, similar rains are expected to continue from October through December.