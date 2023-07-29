Maharashtra rain: Yellow alert issued for Vidarbha and Konkan

Many areas in the state have been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall in recent days. While most districts have received adequate rainfall, farmers in Marathwada and north Maharashtra are still waiting for substantial rains. Flooding has been reported in Konkan districts, including Vidarbha. Additionally, Mumbai, Thane, and neighbouring regions are also witnessing heavy downpours. meteorological department forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next 48 hours, causing concern among the general public, especially farmers.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Vidarbha, Konkan, and Western Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Palghar, and Vidarbha. People are urged to take precautions as heavy rains are expected in Pune and Satara districts within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, parts of Thane, suburbs, and Mumbai have been experiencing heavy rains for the past few days. As a result, all seven dams supplying water to the city are now at full capacity, and the IMD predicts a further increase in rainfall intensity today. This situation is likely to worsen the challenges for the people of Mumbai.