Maharashtra Rains: Flood-Like Situation In Solapur As Bhima River Crosses Danger Mark; Alert Sounded (Watch Video)

The Bhima River in the Solapur district is currently overflowing, causing significant flood risks across the region. This severe situation has arisen due to the Ujani Dam’s decision to release a substantial 1,26,300 cubic feet of water per second into the river. The high discharge rate has led to widespread submersion of local dams and inundation of surrounding areas. As a result, 104 villages across seven talukas, including Akkalkot and South Solapur, are facing heightened flood threats. The relentless water flow has caused severe disruptions, affecting daily life, agriculture, and local infrastructure.

Authorities are on high alert, implementing emergency measures to mitigate the impact of the flooding. Efforts are underway to evacuate residents from the most vulnerable areas and provide immediate relief. Meanwhile, local officials are coordinating with state and national agencies to manage the crisis and ensure the safety of the affected communities. Residents are advised to stay updated with official communications, avoid traveling through affected areas, and follow safety instructions. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing assessments to address the challenges posed by the unprecedented river overflow.

Meanwhile, in Nashik, Maharashtra, heavy rainfall has caused the Godavari river to surge above dangerous levels, leading to severe flooding in the city. Authorities have responded by releasing 8,000 cusecs of water from the Gangapur dam, exacerbating the situation. Senior police inspector Madhukar Kad emphasized the importance of safety, urging residents to strictly follow guidelines to prevent accidents, emphasizing, "Avoid risking your safety for photos." Stay informed and stay safe during this critical time in Nashik.

