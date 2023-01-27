Maharashtra: Rains likely in Marathwada region, winter temperatures may dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius

Some districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region might get showers over the next 48 hours and see a dip in winter temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius, an official said.

According to a report of PTI, The change in weather is due to easterlies and westerlies, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada University meteorologist KK Dakhore said.

Rainfall is likely in Aurangabad on Saturday, and in Jalna and Nanded on Sunday. The minimum temperatures in Marathwada region might dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius, he said. Aurangabad and nearby districts have seen drizzles in the past two days.