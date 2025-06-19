Maharashtra Rains: Schools Closed in 5 Raigad Talukas as Torrential Rains Flood Region; Kundalika River Crosses Danger Mark

The Konkan region and the Western Ghats have been battered by continuous heavy rainfall over the past four days, severely affecting normal life in parts of Maharashtra. The districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad have experienced intense downpours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rain across the region today. In Raigad, the incessant rains over the last 48 hours have pushed rivers beyond danger levels, particularly the Kundalika River, which has now breached its warning threshold due to rising water levels triggered by ongoing rainfall and high tides.

As a precautionary measure, Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges across five talukas — Alibag, Roha, Tala, Mahad, and Poladpur — on Wednesday. The closure applies to all educational institutions, including government and private primary and secondary schools, Anganwadis, Zilla Parishad and municipal schools, aided and unaided schools, ashram schools, and colleges under the Commissionerate of Vocational Education and Training.

The region is witnessing significant waterlogging, with reports of flooded roads, rising reservoirs, and disrupted mobility. Officials have advised residents to remain indoors and avoid venturing near water bodies. According to the district administration, the rainfall from May and June has already led to a steep increase in water levels across Raigad’s dams and reservoirs. Of the 28 minor irrigation projects under government jurisdiction, over 60% water storage has been recorded. Additionally, nine major dams — including Sutarwadi, Unhere, Pabhare, Sandheri Khindwadi, Bhilvale, Kondgaon, Kothurde, and Khaire — have already reached full capacity. Two other dams, Phansad and Vava, are also expected to overflow in the coming days.

Authorities remain on high alert as torrential rains, accompanied by strong winds and tidal surges, continue to impact the region. Disaster management teams have been placed on standby, and the public is urged to follow official advisories.