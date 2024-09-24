Maharashtra Rains: State Government Approves Rs 237.07 Crore Relief Package for Affected Farmers

The state government has sanctioned Rs 237.07 crore to assist farmers affected by crop damage due to heavy rains from June to August 2024. Anil Patil, the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Minister, stated that this decision will provide crucial support to the impacted farmers.

Anil Patil stated, "Farmers affected by natural disasters such as heavy rains, floods, and cyclones receive assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund at the prescribed rate once per season, provided as an input subsidy. Additionally, support is offered for other approved aspects of the State Disaster Response Fund. Beyond the natural disasters recognized by the central government, the state government has developed a policy to aid those impacted by unseasonable rains, heavy rains, lightning, sea surges, and accidental fires."

Minister Patil further mentioned that between June and August 2024, the government received proposals from the relevant Divisional Commissioner to assist those affected by agricultural crop losses due to heavy rains in various districts. In response, a fund of Rs 237.07 crore has been approved to provide relief to the impacted farmers.

This allocation includes Rs 57.72 crore for Gadchiroli district, Rs 36.91 crore for Wardha district, Rs 74.29 crore for Chandrapur district, Rs 18.36 crore for Nagpur district, Rs 4.58 crore for Pune district, Rs 84.86 lakh for Satara district, Rs 11.13 crore for Sangli district, Rs 51.01 lakh for Amravati district, and Rs

12.90 crore for both Akola and Yavatmal districts.