Maharashtra reports 1,885 covid cases, highest cases in Mumbai

Today, 1885 new cases have been registered in Maharashtra while 774 patients have recovered and returned home. The highest number of patients is in Mumbai city and 1118 patients have been registered in Mumbai today. One death of a corona has been reported in the state today.

As a result, the patient recovery rate is 97.91 percent. The state recorded zero corona deaths today, at 1.86 per cent.