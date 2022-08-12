Maharashtra reports 1975 new covid cases

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,975 new covid cases. Today, a total of 1904 patients have returned home after recovering from the disease.

The death of five corona infected patients has been recorded in the state today. The death rate in the state was 1.83 percent. So far, 79,08,195 corona patients have recovered and returned home in the state. Therefore, the rate of recovery of corona patients has reached 98.02 percent.

The total number of active patients in the state is 11856. Mumbai has the highest number of active patients at 4243 followed by Pune with 2343 active patients.

