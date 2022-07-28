Maharashtra reports 2,203 new cases, 3 deaths in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2,203 new cases while 2478 patients have recovered and returned home. Three corona patients have died in the state today. On Wednesday, 2138 patients reported in the state.

So far 78,79,766 corona patients have recovered and returned home in the state. Therefore, the rate of recovery of patients has become 97.99 percent. The Corona death rate in the state has reached 1.84 percent. So far 80,41,512 people have been infected with Corona in the state.

There are 13,665 active patients in the state. Pune district has the highest number of active patients which is 4454. After that, Mumbai has 1806 active patients.

On the one hand, the graph of Corona is increasing in the country, on the other hand, the infection of monkeypox virus is also increasing.

India reported 20,557 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a rise from the previous day's count of 18,313, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

