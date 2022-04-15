Maharashtra reports 69 new Covid cases, 1 death in the last 24 hours

The number of corona patients in Maharashtra is fluctuating. As many as 69 patients were found in the state on Friday. There are currently 681 active patients in the state. Also, one patient has died in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 132 patients have tecovered since previous evening.

One corona patient death has been reported in the state today. The state's mortality rate is 1.87 percent. The total of recovered cases rose to 77,27,112 in the state. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent. To date, 7,98,25,249 laboratory tests have been carried out in the state.

There are currently 681 active patients in the state. Mumbai has the highest number of active patients in the state. There are 341 active patients in Mumbai. There are 50 active patients in Thane.

India reported 949 new Covid cases on Friday in a span of 24 hours, a decline from the previous day's count of 1007. In the same period, 6 Covid related deaths were registered taking the total number of deaths to 5,21,743, said the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.