Maharashtra reports 8,067 new cases in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra reported 8,067 new coronavirus cases, as much as 50 per cent more than the day before, and eight deaths on Friday, the health department said. The state, which has witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last ten days of 2021, also recorded four new Omicron variant infections. On Thursday, the state had reported 5,368 new coronavirus infections and 22 deaths.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily from today till January 15 in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

