Maharashtra Resident Doctors Declare Statewide Strike Starting Today

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central (MARD) is initiating a statewide indefinite strike beginning today at 5 pm, demanding improvements in hostel accommodation, a raise in stipend, and the clearance of arrears. Dr. Abhijit Helge, MARD President, expressed disappointment, stating that despite numerous previous strikes being called off in good faith, the authorities have consistently failed to address the distressing situation faced by resident doctors.

Despite numerous appeals, the genuine concerns of resident doctors seem to have been ignored. Therefore, the representative body of resident doctors feels compelled to take this drastic action to ensure their legitimate demands are addressed.

However, the association has clarified that the emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people during the strike."Around 8,000 resident doctors across the state will be on strike, demanding better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears," Dr Abhijit Helge said.

Commenting on the strike, a senior officer from JJ hospital said that they have made special arrangements to attend to the needs of the patients.“We have asked senior doctors and professors to chip in on the OPD duty. Also, we have also asked for additional staffers from BMC-run hospitals to fill up the gaps,” said the officer.