Maharashtra Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide In Dharashiv After Harassment and Threats

Dharavshiv, Maharashtra: 28-year-old young woman from Kasgiwadi in Umarga taluka , committed suicide over repetitive harassment and threats from accused from same village. According to reports this incident took place on August 4 (Tuesday). On August 20th, deceased's father lodged a complaint against the accused Arjun Shivram Lovete, who is resident of the same village.

Accused Arjun Shivram Lovete, a resident of same village, was constantly demanding deceased Manjusha to make physical relationship with him. At the same time he constantly harassed her and threatened to withdraw his case. When Manjusha refused, he threatened to kill her if she didn't drop the charges and have physical relationship with him. Frustrated by his harassment, Manjusha committed suicide by jumping into a well in Raosaheb Lovete's farm in the village on the night of August 4. Police have registered a case abetment to suicide against the accused, following the complaint filed by Manjusha's father on August 20.

In separate incident minor girl who left home for school on Friday August 8 morning was found hanging at home while parents were out for work. Deceased student has been identified as Meenakshi Janardan Kodulkar (Resident near Chintamani Mandir, Korochi). A report has been filed at Shahapur Police Station. This incident took place in Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur which has shocked the neighbours.

According to police reports, Meenakshi had left home on Friday morning to go to school. Her father Janardan Kodulkar is a scrap dealer. He had gone out of the house for work with his wife Pooja. When his mother Pooja Kodulkar returned home from work for lunch at around 3:30 pm, she found the door of the house open.