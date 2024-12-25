Maharashtra Shocker: SRPF Jawan Opens Fire on Family in Hingoli; Wife Killed, Child Among Three Injured

Hingoli, Maharashtra (December 25, 2024): A shocking incident has emerged from Hingoli where a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan opened fire on his family on Wednesday. One woman was killed and a child along with two others was seriously injured.

According to regional media reports, the police identified the jawan as Vilas Mukade. His wife was killed in the firing, while a one-and-a-half-year-old child, the mother-in-law, and another person were injured.

The police were notified immediately after the incident. They arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to the hospital where they are receiving treatment. The body of the deceased woman has been sent for a post-mortem.

An investigation has been launched, but the motive behind the firing is still unknown. The accused reportedly fled the scene after the shooting. Police teams are now working to trace him. The cause of the incident will be determined once the accused is apprehended.

