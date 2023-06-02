Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: 979 Mumbai schools shine with 100% pass rate, 8 struggle with 0%

As Mumbai achieves an impressive overall pass rate of 93.66%, students in the city are celebrating their remarkable achievement. Although six students have achieved a perfect score of 100%, not all schools have experienced equal success in the examination results.

In Mumbai, a total of eight schools have recorded a pass rate of 0%, indicating that none of their students were able to pass the examination. This highlights the unfortunate outcome where no students from these schools achieved success in clearing the exams. On the other hand, 979 students across Mumbai have bagged a 100% result.

Starting from June 14, students who have appeared for the SSC examinations in Maharashtra will be able to collect their mark sheets from their respective schools