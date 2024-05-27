Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Declared: MSBSHSE Class 10th Records 95.81% Pass Rate, Konkan Division Leads Again

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday declared the results of class 10 board exams 2024. This year, the pass percentage of class 10 is 95.81 percent. A total of 15,49,326 students had appeared for the exam out of which 14,84,441 students have cleared the exam. The pass percentage is 1.98 percent higher than last year, Board chairman Sharad Gosavi said. Secretary Anuradha Oke was present on the occasion.

Like every year, the Konkan division has topped this year too. The pass percentage of the Konkan division is 99.01 percent. Nagpur division recorded the lowest pass percentage at 94.73 percent. Kolhapur is second with 97.45 percent and Pune with 96.44 percent. Mumbai is ranked 95.83, Amravati 95.58, Nashik 95.28, Latur 95.27, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 95.19.

As many as 9,382 schools in the state have recorded 100 percent results. While 187 students have scored 100 percent marks, 123 students from Latur Mandal have passed.

The pass percentage of girls is 97.21 percent while that of boys is 94.56 percent. The pass percentage of girls is 2.65 percent higher than that of boys.

The exam was conducted by nine zonal boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan from March 1 to 26 at 5,086 centers. Of the 16,09,445 students in 23,272 secondary schools in the state, 8,59,478 were male students, 7,49,911 were female students, and 56 were transgender students.

The board has been able to declare the results about one to one-and-a-half weeks in advance as the internal demonstration and evaluation marks of the students have been filled online on the board's website instead of OMR sheet.



Students can check the results on these websites:

1. https://mahresult.nic.in

2. http://sscresult.mkcl.org

3. https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

4. https://results.digilocker.gov.in

Marks verification from May 28

Applications for mark verification can be made online from May 28 to June 11. Also, students who have cleared the examination this year will be able to appear for the exam in July-August 2024 and March 2025 under the Grade/ Marks Improvement Scheme.