Maharashtra: ST Corporation Launches App for Real-Time Bus Tracking and Location Updates, Details Inside

The State Transport (ST) Corporation has introduced a new app that will allow passengers to track the location of the Lalpari buses on their mobile devices. Through this app, passengers can also know the expected arrival time of the bus at their chosen bus stand, based on the number on their ST ticket. The app is integrated with the Vehicle Tracking System (VLT) installed in all vehicles of the ST fleet, providing real-time information about bus locations.

Currently, the ST Corporation operates 1.25 lakh trips on 50,000 routes across the state. Passengers traveling long distances often face uncertainty about the exact location of their bus or when it will arrive at intermediate stops, even after purchasing tickets in advance. With the new app and VLT system, passengers can now access information about bus stops and the expected time of arrival at their selected station up to 24 hours in advance.

The Ros Marta company has completed the route mapping and integrated it into the system, and ongoing work is being done to incorporate changes in the annual operational pattern. This process will be completed in the next few weeks.

A modern control room has been established at Mumbai Central to monitor and manage the system across the state. The control room will ensure that the real-time tracking of ST buses is maintained efficiently. Passengers can enter the trip code from their ticket into the app to track the location of their bus, view schedules for other routes, and check the stops for those buses.