Maharashtra State Anthem ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ To Be Mandatory in All Schools

Maharashtra has made the state anthem "Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha" mandatory across all schools, including non-state board schools. The decision is part of the government’s 100-day plan for the school education department.

The plan, presented on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also includes the effective implementation of Marathi language in all schools. School Education Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse said the state anthem will be mandated along with the integration of the Marathi language curriculum.

“The state song should be played in all schools irrespective of the board they are affiliated to. Not only government-run schools, even CBSE, ICSE and other international board schools in Maharashtra will have to play the state song every day after the national anthem. Apart from ensuring that students from all types of schools know the state-song, the objective also includes that it will inform young children about the state of Maharashtra,” Bhuse said as quoted by Indian Express.

The anthem "Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza," was written by Raja Nilkanth Badhe and composed by Srinivas Kale. It was officially recognized as the state song in February 2023.





The government also plans to geo-tag schools and anganwadis for better enforcement of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. A new state curriculum framework (SCF) aligned with the NEP will be introduced in the upcoming academic session. The government aims to bring out-of-school children back into the education system, with particular focus on children of brick kiln workers, sugarcane laborers, and agricultural workers.

Bhuse also outlined plans to utilize Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for building school infrastructure and encouraged dignitaries to adopt and regularly visit schools in their areas.

The 100-day plan includes the introduction of a CBSE-based curriculum with necessary modifications, school rankings based on quality, and efforts to ensure that there is at least one school up to class X in every center. The state also plans to convert at least one class in each school into a smart class.

Bhuse confirmed that the controversial concept of cluster schools would be part of the plan. Additionally, the recruitment process for teachers will be expedited.