Maharashtra State Board Alerts Against Misinformation on Class 10 and 12 Exam Timetables

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has yet to release the final timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations set for February-March 2025. The Board has urged the public to disregard any timetables circulating on social media, which may contain inaccurate information. In an official press release, Board Secretary Anuradha Oak emphasized the seriousness of the issue, stating that individuals disseminating false information using the Board’s emblem and name may face criminal charges.

Previously, the Board had requested objections and suggestions regarding the tentative exam dates, but some websites erroneously reported the release of the final timetables for the upcoming examinations. To mitigate any confusion, the State Board has reiterated that the official subject-wise timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 written exams have not yet been posted on the Board's official website. The Board has promised that these official timetables will be announced separately in due course.