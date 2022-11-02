Maharashtra: State bus catches fire in Pune-Ahmednagar highway, no casualties reported

An State bus running on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway caught fir. The incident took place at around 11.30 am at the Shastrinagar chowk in Yerawada, no injuries were reported.

While the bus reached Aurangabad without any trouble, the driver had noticed the vehicle engine overhearing thereafter and subsequently took several halts to cool the engine. According to a Times of India report quoting officials, the driver had eventually asked passengers to get down after noticing smoke.

He spotted smoke in his cabin when the bus reached Kharadi and asked all passengers to get down. The bus continued its onward journey to Shivajinagar depot, but caught fire when it reached Shastrinagar, Dyaneshwar Ranavare, MSRTC’s Pune division traffic manager.