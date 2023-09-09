Maharashtra: Tanker carrying 8 tonnes of acid falls into nullah in Thane

In the early hours of Saturday, a tanker transporting sulphuric acid skidded and plunged into a nullah on the outskirts of Thane city in Maharashtra. Consequently, the entire corrosive substance blended with the water body, emitting a strong odor that permeated the surrounding area.

The accident took place on the Mumbra bypass road around 5 am, in which the tanker driver suffered injuries and was hospitalised, he said. The nullah, where the incident occurred, flows on the outskirts of Thane city and leads to the Mumbra creek.

A tanker carrying eight tonnes of sulphuric acid skidded and fell into a nullah. The accident occurred as its driver, Brijesh Sarol (45), lost control over the vehicle. He received injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, Tadvi added.

The acid got mixed with the nullah water and a strong smell of the corrosive liquid filled the locality, which is difficult to go away immediately, he said. After being informed, a disaster management team reached the affected site and carried out a rescue and relief operation that lasted about two hours, the official said.