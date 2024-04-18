Maharashtra: Thane-Belapur Road Traffic Slowed After Vehicle Collides Height Barrier of a Railway Bridge

The traffic movement on the Belapur-Thane Lane of Thane-Belapur Road has slowed down due to a vehicle colliding with the height barrier of a railway bridge in front of Digha Railway Station. In the incident, the height barrier was damaged, causing heavy vehicles to be unable to cross the bridge, resulting in a traffic jam in that area.

Drivers traveling from Belapur to Thane and from Thane to Belapur are advised to use the road passing through MIDC. "The traffic police are on-site and are taking necessary measures to restore smooth flow of traffic," said an official from the Rabale Traffic unit of Navi Mumbai Police.

