Maharashtra: Three Devotees Walking to Shirdi From Titwala Killed in Nashik After Speeding Car Rams Into Procession

Three devotees from Titwala were killed and one injured in Nashik after a speeding car rammed into a procession on its way to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Tuesday night, July 16. The deceased included two cousins, Bhavesh Patil and Ravindra Patil. The third deceased was identified as Sairaj Bhoir. The injured devotee, Salman Pathan, suffered minor injuries.

The youths were members of the Sai Ashray Seva Mandal in the Manda area of Titwala in Maharashtra. The mandal members walk to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi every year with a palkhi (palanquin) for the Guru Pournima festival. Relatives of the deceased from Titwala said a group of over 100 people was participating in the procession. On Tuesday around 8 pm, as they were passing through the Sinnar area, a car hit four of them.

The victims were taken to SMBT Hospital in Sinnar, where three died during treatment. The fourth victim, Salman Pathan, was treated and discharged on Wednesday. The Nashik police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver.