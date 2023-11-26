Maharashtra to get 20 new boats to boost coastal security

The coastal wing of the city and state police will soon get 20 new boats as the old ones have to be scrapped. According to a Hindustan Times report, the motor transport department of the police wants the new vessels to be similar to the offshore patrol vessels and interceptors of the Indian Navy. The police is also planning to modernise some speed boats, while the coastal police has demanded two hovercrafts. Mumbai coastal wing had 23 speed boats, of which only nine are in working condition, whereas all the 19 amphibious vessels and four Sealegs are defunct.

The engines of another 13 speed boats were allegedly replaced with second hand and weak engines during maintenance work. An FIR was registered about the same after a detailed inquiry, and the case was taken over by the Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai police in 2022. Additional chief secretary (home) Sujata Saunik said, “Coastal security is one of our top priorities, given that the state has a long coastline. The department is putting in place the required apparatus with the approval of our home minister and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis.”

Coastal security became important in India after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, for which terrorists travelled to the city by sea. At the time, the Mumbai police had just four fishing trawlers hired for patrol purposes. The report further adds, off the 20 new boats, eight will be given to Mumbai and the rest will go to other coastal areas like Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Vasai-Virar.