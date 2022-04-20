Maharashtra to impose new restrictions as covid cases rise in state?

Covid cases have once again on the rise in the country. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona patients in Delhi has increased by 26 per cent. A total of 632 new corona patients were registered in Delhi on Tuesday. Corona cases are also on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, where 163 new cases have been detected in 24 hours. The Center has written to five states, including Maharashtra, as a precaution against the rising number of corona patients. Therefore, corona restrictions are likely to be imposed again in Maharashtra, which was eased earlier this month. The Center on Tuesday wrote letters to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram against the rising Corona. The Center has advised these states to keep a close watch on the covid situation in Corona and, if necessary, take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the infection. Delhi currently has the highest number of corona patients in the country.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has instructed five states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, to adopt a five-fold strategy against corona. It includes instructions for testing, tracking, treat, vaccination and corona rules. It has also asked to make masks mandatory in public places. Maharashtra also saw an increase in covid cases on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 137 corona patients were found in Maharashtra.