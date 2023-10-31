Maharashtra to observe bandh over Maratha Reservation: Here's the exact truth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra's Beed district was thrown into a state of chaos on October 30th, as large-scale violence and arson broke out during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation. The local administration imposed a curfew in parts of the district, with two MLAs and a former state minister facing the wrath of protesters. Internet services were also suspended to prevent further escalation of unrest.

Amidst all of this social media is abuzz with news of Maharashtra observing a bandh today. However, the Maratha community have denied all such speculations.Meanwhile, the temple town of Shirdi observed a day-long bandh called by Maratha demonstrators demanding reservation for the community.Though the bandh evoked mixed response, many devotees who landed for darshan at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple of Saibaba were severely inconvenienced.Maratha protesters also blocked the Dhule-Solapur highway for more than five hours, leading to long queue of vehicles.Most shops and restaurants in Shirdi remained closed for a day following an appeal from the local unit of Sakal Maratha Morcha. However, no untoward incident was reported in the holy town.