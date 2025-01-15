Maharashtra to Regulate Ola, Uber; New Rules for Safety, Licensing, and Employment

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that all private passenger carriers, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido, will be brought under uniform regulations. He also said the need to establish a transparent complaint system addressing issues related to passenger safety, car pooling, licensing, and traffic problems.

The announcement came after a meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday, where Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi and other officials were present to discuss the implementation of these measures for private passenger transport companies in the state.

During the meeting, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the importance of job creation alongside prioritizing passenger safety. He proposed that four-wheelers, bikes, and taxis be included in all passenger transport provider companies, with a special focus on creating employment opportunities. Sarnaik further suggested that women drivers should be given priority, particularly for riding bikes.

Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar also presented on the inclusion of private transport systems in the traffic policy. His presentation highlighted the need for well-maintained vehicles, passenger safety, helmet use, the protection of women drivers, and the provision of prompt service.