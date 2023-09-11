Maharashtra: Toll rises to seven in Thane lift collapse incident

The Thane Municipal Corporation reported on Monday that the number of fatalities in the elevator collapse incident in Maharashtra's Thane has now reached seven.

The deceased persons have been identified as Mahendra Chaupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Haroon Shaikh (47), Mithlesh (35), Karidas (38) and Sunil Kumar Das (21).

The lift of a 40-storey building in the Balkum area in Thane collapsed into the underground 3-storey basement on Sunday evening. According to the police, the incident happened between 5.30 and 6.45 in the building called Runwal Complex in Thane city. The waterproofing work was underway on the roof of the building, the police said. It was a construction lift and not the regular elevator, Tadvi told PTI on Sunday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the incident. Shocking! The lift accident in Thane is very tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased who lost lives in this accident. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones, Devendraa Fadnavis said in a post on social media platform, X.

