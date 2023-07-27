Maharashtra: Trains running late between Kalyan to CST due to water logging at Kalyan railway station

Trains are running late by 10 to 15 minutes on Central Railway between Kalyan to CST due to water logging at Kalyan railway station. Incessant rains in Mumbai on Thursday caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas as well on railway tracks near Marine Lines in south Mumbai and road traffic slowed down in some parts of the city.

The civic body operated pumps to drain out water at Marine Lines and some other places. Commuters complained of waterlogging on tracks between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations, but the Western Railway said the train services was not disturbed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its ‘red alert’ in Mumbai till 8:30am on Friday considering the continuous widespread rainfall across the city. The initial warning was issued on Wednesday.

The city is likely to get ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in a few locations until Friday, although it was initially predicted that the intensity of rains will start reducing today. Officials said continuous showers should be expected over the next two days, and that a dry spell is not likely before the first week of August. Schools have been asked to stay shut in the city due to the rainfall. Citizens also reported waterlogging in South Mumbai’s upscale Maharshi Karve Road, between Churchgate station and Charni Road East.