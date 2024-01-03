Maharashtra: Truckers Strike Threatens Fuel Supplies, Chhagan Bhujbal Issues Directives 

Mumbai: Truck drivers across India are protesting a new government law regulating accidents, sparking concerns of nationwide fuel shortages. In Maharashtra, the strike has already disrupted the supply of essential goods, including cooking gas, petrol, and diesel.

The state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel. Bhujbal has instructed district collectors, police commissioners, and superintendents to take urgent steps to maintain the smooth flow of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel. "Ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] is not disrupted under any circumstances."

The Food and Civil Supplies Department clarified that LPG, petrol, and diesel fall under the Essential Commodities Act of 1955. Officials at all levels are instructed to take necessary actions and implement measures under the Act to guarantee the smooth transportation and supply of these crucial goods.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde acknowledged the concerns raised by the strike. "No untoward incident should occur involving LPG tanker drivers and operators at oil company refineries," Shinde instructed the administration. "Law and order must be maintained at all costs."

The impact of the truck drivers' strike remains to be seen. If shortages materialize, the government's response will be closely watched.