Maharashtra: Two Teens Sitting on Railway Track With Headphones On Crushed by Train Near Paldhi Village

Nashik: Two teenagers sitting on railway track with their headphones on got mowed down by the train near Paldhi village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. This incident took place on on Sunday October 26,2025 around 11 am. Deceased identified as Prashant Khairnar and Harshavardhan Nannavare both minor, lived in in Mahatma Phule Nagar.

According to TOI, deceased where sitting on track putting headphone on, during this time Ahmedabad-Howrah Express came and mowed down both of them. Paldhi outpost of Dharangaon PS said, "The two boys were spotted sitting on the tracks near Chandsar railway gate by the loco pilot of the train, which was heading to Jalgaon from Dharangaon." According to the loco pilot's report to the station master of Paldhi railway station, the teens were wearing headphones and apparently could not hear the constant whistles of the approaching train.

Police said the accidental death will be investigated. Both teens belonged to lower-middle-class families. Their houses were situated in a colony, barely 300m from the railway tracks, cops said.