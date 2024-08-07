Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's Show Of Strength In Delhi; Meets Several National & State Leaders

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Party, is currently on a visit to the capital, Delhi. Today marks the second day of his trip, and numerous leaders have visited him. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh met Thackeray, as did Congress MP Kalyan Kale and Aditya Yadav, the son of Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav and a member of parliament. Additionally, Sangli MP Vishal Patil and Congress MLA Vishwajit Kadam also met with Thackeray. After Congress Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala's meeting with Thackeray on Tuesday, a meeting is scheduled today between Sharad Pawar, Shahu Maharaj, and Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray is set to meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow (Thursday) at 5 PM.

Digvijaya Singh, upon meeting Thackeray, remarked, "We share a long-standing relationship. I came to extend my best wishes to him." Aditya Yadav stated, "Leaders of the Samajwadi Party had met in Mumbai. Today, since Uddhav Thackeray is in Delhi, I met him as a courtesy. Akhilesh Yadav is also in Delhi, and there might be a meeting between him and Thackeray. There are assembly by-elections happening in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, which will foster dialogue between the two parties."

Who has met Uddhav Thackeray?

- Digvijaya Singh

- Shivpal and Aditya Yadav

- Kalyan Kale

- Vishwajit Kadam

- Vishal Patil

- Chandrakant Patil

During his visit, Uddhav Thackeray also interacted with some Marathi journalists. He stated, "There is no big brother in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Even the Shiv Sena in the alliance does not hold a dominant position. Emphasis will be on equal seat distribution. There has not been any discussion on seat distribution in the alliance yet. There will be no compromise on opposing TDR (Transfer of Development Rights) for Adani. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will work unitedly to establish power," Thackeray affirmed.