Maharashtra: Vehicle Carrying EVMs Attacked with Stones in Nagpur

Nagpur, Maharashtra (November 20, 2024): A vehicle carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was attacked and vandalised in Nagpur on polling day. According to reports, the attack occurred between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m. as a vehicle carrying EVMs left booth number 268 in the Killa area of Nagpur Central constituency. The attack caused significant damage to the vehicle.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and ensured the safety of the EVM and the government employees inside the Tavera vehicle. The damaged vehicle was taken to the Kotwali police station, and the EVMs and the employees were safely transported to their designated location.

Following the incident, a large number of BJP and Congress workers gathered outside the Kotwali police station. However, senior police officers intervened and dispersed the crowd.

The voting process for the Maharashtra assembly elections has concluded, but tensions remain high after several incidents of vandalism and violence across the state.