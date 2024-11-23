Maharashtra Voters Have Chosen Eknath Shinde to Lead the Shiv Sena, Says Naresh Mhaske

Maharashtra Assembly election results, closely followed by the entire nation, are steadily unfolding. With vote counting underway, early trends indicate a resounding success for the Mahayuti alliance, while the Mahavikas Aghadi appears to be lagging behind. Notably, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction is showing a clear edge over Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

Reacting to this, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MP Naresh Mhaske said, “The people of Maharashtra have made it clear that Eknath Shinde is the rightful leader of the Shiv Sena founded by Hindu Hridaya Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray.” He further criticized Sanjay Raut, stating, “Sanjay Raut’s stance is like a stubborn tree that clings even as it falls. The people of Maharashtra have delivered a strong message to him, who stands under Sharad Pawar’s umbrella and at Sonia Gandhi’s doorstep.”

Also Read: Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Mahayuti’s Victory in Maharashtra Election 2024

When asked about Sanjay Raut's rejection of the results, Mhaske reiterated his comment, asserting that the people’s verdict was a “slap” to such opposition. Addressing the question of leadership, Mhaske expressed his belief that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should continue to lead the state. “This election was fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. As a Shiv Sena worker, I firmly believe our leader, Eknath Shinde, should remain the Chief Minister,” he said.

He credited the alliance's anticipated success to the dedicated efforts of the current leadership. “The tireless work of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and their cabinet for the welfare of Maharashtra has yielded results. Whether for farmers, women, senior citizens, or workers, their schemes and commitment have resonated with the people,” Mhaske added.