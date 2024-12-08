Maharashtra Waqf Board Issues Notices to 100 Plus Farmers In Latur, Claims 300 Acres as Waqf Property

The land dispute between the Waqf Board and farmers in the state’s Latur district has come to the forefront. The Waqf Board has sent notices to over 100 farmers in the district. The farmers have alleged that the Waqf Board is trying to take possession of their ancestral land. They have demanded justice from the Maharashtra government.

What is the issue?

The Waqf Board has laid claim to 300 acres of land in Latur district. According to Islamic law, Waqf properties can only be used for religious and public welfare purposes. In this context, the Waqf Board has sent notices to 103 farmers in Latur. The farmers have demanded that the government intervene in this land dispute. Currently, the case is being heard by the Maharashtra State Waqf Authority in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

One of the affected farmers, Tukaram Kanwate, explained that they have been farming on this land for generations. He stated that this is not Waqf property and requested the Maharashtra government to intervene. He also mentioned that two hearings have taken place so far, and the next hearing will be on December 20. The farmers from Talegaon in Ahmedpur, Latur, are currently in distress due to this issue.

BJP Blames Congress Government for Such Issues

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar has claimed that this is the result of the actions of the previous Congress government. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are bringing in the Waqf reforms law. He accused the Congress of giving the Waqf Board additional powers, which have led to the current situation. This remark came after the farmers in Latur received notices from the Maharashtra Waqf Board regarding the land.

What is the Waqf Board?

The term "Waqf" refers to property that is donated in the name of Allah, and such land is not owned by any individual or institution. The Waqf Board is an authority that determines which property belongs to Waqf. This is usually based on three criteria: if someone has donated their property in the name of Waqf, if the land has been used for a long time by a Muslim or a Muslim institution, and if a survey proves that the land is Waqf property. The Waqf Board was established to oversee land belonging to the Muslim community and to prevent its misuse and illegal sale.

The Waqf Board, where there are cemeteries, often claims ownership of the land surrounding them as well. The Board takes control of the land near these cemeteries. If the Waqf Board claims that a property is Waqf, it does not require presenting any documents or evidence. Since the Board does not need to submit any papers to take control of the property, it exploits this loophole. If the Waqf Board claims ownership of your property, you cannot challenge it in court directly. Instead, you must appeal to the Waqf Board. Even if the decision goes against you, you cannot appeal it in court.