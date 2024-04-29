Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Heatwave Alert for Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad on April 29

The heatwave in Maharashtra is getting rough day by day, On Sunday 28th April some parts of states recorded ...

Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Heatwave Alert for Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad on April 29

The heatwave in Maharashtra is getting rough day by day, On Sunday 28th April some parts of states recorded temperature above 40-degree Celsius.  On 29th of April IMD said the heatwave conditions very likely to occur in isolated pockets in the districts of Thane, Mumbai and Raigad. However, the hot and humid conditions very likely to occur in isolated pockets in the districts of Palghar.

One of the observers shared insights of fluctuation in heat wave on 25th of April and 28th April. As per the data provided on 25th April Kalyan Dombivli recorded 37 degree and on 28th it went upt0 43 degree Celsius. 

25th April Temperature 28th April Temperature 
Kalyan Dombivli recorded 37 degrees.Kalyan Dombivli recorded 43 degrees.
Mumbai 28 degreesMumbai 32 degrees
 Junnar 38 degreesJunnar 39 degrees
Khed 38 degreesKhed 41 degrees
Khopoli 36 degreesKhopoli 42 degrees
Pune 39 degreesPune 42 degrees

 

Tags :Heat Wave in IndiaMaharashtra Heat WaveHeatwaveThane