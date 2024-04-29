Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Heatwave Alert for Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad on April 29
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 29, 2024 03:56 PM2024-04-29T15:56:01+5:302024-04-29T16:05:04+5:30
The heatwave in Maharashtra is getting rough day by day, On Sunday 28th April some parts of states recorded ...
The heatwave in Maharashtra is getting rough day by day, On Sunday 28th April some parts of states recorded temperature above 40-degree Celsius. On 29th of April IMD said the heatwave conditions very likely to occur in isolated pockets in the districts of Thane, Mumbai and Raigad. However, the hot and humid conditions very likely to occur in isolated pockets in the districts of Palghar.
29 April, Heat wave conditions very likely to occur in isolated pockets in the districts of Thane, Mumbai and Raigad.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) April 29, 2024
Hot and Humid conditions very likely to occur in isolated pockets in the districts of Palghar.
IMD@RMC_Mumbai@imdnagpurpic.twitter.com/UWDXopoocp
One of the observers shared insights of fluctuation in heat wave on 25th of April and 28th April. As per the data provided on 25th April Kalyan Dombivli recorded 37 degree and on 28th it went upt0 43 degree Celsius.
|25th April Temperature
|28th April Temperature
|Kalyan Dombivli recorded 37 degrees.
|Kalyan Dombivli recorded 43 degrees.
|Mumbai 28 degrees
|Mumbai 32 degrees
|Junnar 38 degrees
|Junnar 39 degrees
|Khed 38 degrees
|Khed 41 degrees
|Khopoli 36 degrees
|Khopoli 42 degrees
|Pune 39 degrees
|Pune 42 degrees
Open in app