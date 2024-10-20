Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Other Neighbouring Districts As Rain and Thunderstorms Likely Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, October 20 after several parts of Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra witnessed intense thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall activity on Saturday evening.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Satara, Ghats of Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amaravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds.

According to the TOI report, Rainfall recorded in the 24-hour period ending Saturday at 8.30 pm by IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 17.6mm and 3.5 mm, respectively. Between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, the IMD Colaba observatory did not record much rainfall, while the Santacruz station recorded 0.8mm of rainfall.

A cyclonic wind condition has formed in the East-Central Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, causing rainfall activity in Mumbai and the Konkan region of Maharashtra despite the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon on October 15.

A low-pressure area formed by cyclonic winds has intensified near the northern Lakshadweep Islands. This storm system is moving away from the coast. Cyclonic winds are currently affecting North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, cyclonic winds are blowing over the central Andaman Sea, where a low-pressure area is expected to develop by Monday (October 21).