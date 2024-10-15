Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Pune, and Neighboring Districts as Rain With Thunderstorms Continues Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and other neighbouring districts in Maharashtra even after the monsoon season officially withdrawn from the capital city. According to the weather department, the city is likely to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next two days.

IMD issued a yellow alert predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds with speeds of 30- 40 kmph at isolated places very likely on Tuesday, October 15, for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the intensity of rain will increase in Mumbai city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, and stormy rain will be seen in some parts. According to the reports, the city would witness thunderstorm activity along with moderate showers of up to 65 mm. Some areas in suburbs may see heavier downpours – beyond 65 mm on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms accomanied with lightning, gusty winds and moderate to occasional intense spells of rain very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar during next 3-4 hours. pic.twitter.com/PEvwDSxqyG — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) October 14, 2024

Low formations have formed in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal due to which rain activity is slated to continue. The withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from Mumbai is likely to be delayed for the next four to five days.