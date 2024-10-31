Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Pune and Other Districts, Rainfall and Thunderstorms Likely on Diwali

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra from October 31 to November 1 during the Diwali festival. During this period, light to moderate rain may fall at isolated places in the district, and winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

The Regional Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Pune Ghat area, Kolhapur, Satara, Ghats of Kolhapur, Ghats of Satara, Sangli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv. These districts will likely receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30-40 km) at isolated places today, October 31.

Mumbai division of IMD predicted rainfall with thunderstorms on Diwali (November 1) for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, the Ghats of Pune, the Ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, and the Ghats of Satara and Satara. These conditions are expected at isolated locations in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Mumbai Weather Update

Mumbai is expected to experience warm weather, with temperatures reaching around 34-35°C over the next 24-36 hours. The recent spike in humidity due to a lack of rain in recent days has led to uncomfortable conditions, which are likely to continue for the next two days.