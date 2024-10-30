Diwali 2024: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Shivaji Park Adorned with Stunning Lights (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 30, 2024): Mumbai has transformed into a dazzling display of multi-colored lights on the eve of Diwali, marking the beginning of the Festival of Lights. Iconic landmarks such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Shivaji Park in Dadar are adorned with festive decorations, drawing crowds of locals and visitors to soak in the festive spirit.

Visuals from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Visuals from Shivaji Park

Diwali, celebrated on October 31 this year, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. The five-day celebration kicks off with Dhanteras and concludes with Bhai Dooj. During this period, families decorate their homes with lamps, share sweets, and engage in joyous activities that promote unity and joy.

