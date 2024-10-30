Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: Over 25 Lakh Earthen Lamps Lit Up on Diwali Eve (Watch Video)

AYODHYA, Uttar Pradesh (October 30, 2024): Over 25 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the banks of the River Saryu during the Deepotsav celebrations on Diwali eve. The event took place on Wednesday, October 30, and is notable as the first Deepotsav since the consecration of the Ram temple in January.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Laser and light show underway at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. With the Ghat lit up with diyas and colourful lights, Ram Leela is being narrated through a sound-light show.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations by lighting the first few lamps, joined by cabinet members and local officials. This year’s event aimed to showcase the cultural and spiritual essence of Ayodhya.

To ensure public safety, approximately 10,000 security personnel were deployed across the city, with half in plain clothes. A special arrangement was made with 80,000 diyas arranged in the shape of a swastika at ghat no. 10, symbolizing auspiciousness and serving as a central attraction for the event.