Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 Sets New Guinness World Record with 25 Lakh Diyas During Diwali Celebrations

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (October 30, 2024): Two new Guinness World Records were set in Ayodhya during the Diwali 'Deepotsav' celebrations, which included the largest display of oil lamps and the most people performing 'diya' rotation simultaneously.

The records were achieved with the participation of the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the District Administration of Ayodhya. The Guinness World Records team presented a certificate to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in recognition of this extraordinary achievement, which was monitored in real-time by drone cameras to ensure adherence to strict guidelines.

This year's Deepotsav marked the first celebration following the consecration of the Ram Mandir, with over 25 lakh diyas illuminating the banks of the Saryu River. The diyas illuminated 55 ghats along the riverfront, stretching 1.5 kilometers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations by lighting the first few lamps, joined by cabinet members and local officials. This year’s event aimed to showcase the cultural and spiritual essence of Ayodhya. The entire town was adorned for the occasion, with music dedicated to Lord Ram echoing throughout the area.

To ensure public safety, approximately 10,000 security personnel were deployed across the city, with half in plain clothes. A special arrangement was made with 80,000 diyas arranged in the shape of a swastika at ghat no. 10.

The celebration included a laser and drone show that illustrated scenes from the Ramayana. It also showcased cultural performances by artists from six countries: Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia, along with a Ram Leela presentation from Uttarakhand.