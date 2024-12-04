Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Rain with Thunderstorms Likely in Pune and Other Districts; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for several districts of Konkan Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune and Kolhapur on Thursday (December 5) and Friday (December 6).

According to the IMD, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, the ghats of Pune, Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Latur, and Dharashiv are predicted to receive rainfall with thunderstorms on Thursday. Meanwhile, the ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli will witness the same pattern of weather forecast on Friday.

Cyclone Fengal, which has struck the Bay of Bengal, has created favourable conditions for rainfall in Maharashtra. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is expected to experience rain over the next few days. Additionally, some districts in Madhya Maharashtra have been issued warnings for rain accompanied by strong winds today. The current weather conditions in the state include cloudy skies, high humidity, and rising temperatures.

As per the IMD, Cyclone Fengal has formed a low-pressure system over the eastern Arabian Sea near the Karnataka coast. This system is expected to move westward over the next two days and gradually weaken. Consequently, rainfall is predicted in Madhya Maharashtra and the coastal Konkan districts.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall with gale-force winds in Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra due to this low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea. Wind speeds are expected to range between 35 and 45 km/h. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea during this period.