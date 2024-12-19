Maharashtra Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips Mumbai, Pune and Other Districts

The minimum temperature dropped in several districts of Maharashtra as a cold wave in the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold wave in the state will stay for the next three days till December 22, 2024. The temperature in many districts has been recorded below 10 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, December 18, Dhule recorded the lowest temperature of 5 degrees Celsius at the Agriculture College. On Tuesday, Ahmednagar recorded 5.6 degrees, Jalgaon 8.4, Malegaon 9.8 and Mohol (Solapur) 6.8 degrees Celsius. Ahilyanagar recorded a low of 7.4, Pune 8.9.

Pune Weather Update

According to the Pune Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified, forming a prominent low-pressure area today. This system is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh and continue moving towards the northern Andhra Pradesh coast within the next 24 hours, affecting the weather in the state.

The weather is expected to remain dry across all four subdivisions of the state for the next five days. The minimum temperature is likely to rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days, with little change expected thereafter.

In Pune and its surrounding areas, the sky is likely to remain mostly clear today, with the possibility of fog in the morning. On the 20th, the sky is expected to remain mostly clear and partly cloudy, with a chance of fog in the afternoon or evening. Pune is experiencing extreme cold at night and in the early morning, with the temperature recorded at 8.9°C on Wednesday.

The chilly weather has also intensified in Mahabaleshwar and surrounding areas as people flock to the hill stations. On December 17, a temperature of 4°C was reported near Venna Lake.

Mumbai Temperature:

IMD's observatory in Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius over the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The forecast for the day shows a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is 5 kilometres per hour, and the relative humidity is 51%.