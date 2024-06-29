Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall For Next 48 Hours; Issues Yellow Alert for Pune, Satara, and Vidarbha

The monsoon advanced further across India on Friday, encompassing regions such as Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Vidarbha, Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra over the next two days.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Pune, Satara, and Vidarbha in central Maharashtra. Additionally, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, and Hingoli districts in Khandesh and Marathwada regions have also been put on yellow alert.

A yellow alert has been issued for Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and East Vidarbha for both Saturday and Sunday. Light to moderate rains are expected in Marathwada, Khandesh, and Central Maharashtra during this period.

Meanwhile, as of Friday, the monsoon has enveloped Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Bihar. It also extends over Rajasthan, Haryana, and additional parts of Uttar Pradesh.