Thane Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain Until July 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Thane will continue to experience a wet spell. The 7-day forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain from June 29 to July 2, with daily highs ranging from 29-32°C and lows of 24-25°C. Rain is expected on July 3 and 4 as well, with a slight temperature drop, bringing highs down to 29-30°C.

Thane city experienced significant rainfall in the past 24 hours, with the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reporting a total of 36.01 mm of rain from June 28 to June 29, 2024.

The heaviest downpours occurred yesterday between 15:30 and 16:30 hrs, recording 6.34 mm, followed closely by 6.60 mm between 18:30 and 19:30 hrs. Several other intense spells were observed throughout the day, with notable amounts in the afternoon and early morning hours. The total rainfall from June 1 to June 28, 2024 (08:30 hrs) has reached 531.67 mm, surpassing last year's figure of 484.66 mm for the same period. This indicates a wetter start to the monsoon season compared to 2023.

High Tide Alert:

The RDMC-TMC has issued a high tide warning for June 29, 2024, with tide heights expected as follows:

19:30 hrs: 3.76 meters

08:30 hrs: 3.18 meters