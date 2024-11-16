Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for These Districts Amid Cyclonic Circulation

Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been experiencing heavy rains due to a cyclonic circulation, which is causing continuous changes in weather patterns. Meanwhile, Mumbai, its suburbs, and Maharashtra are facing a significant increase in temperature. Citizens are shocked by the rising mercury, as there has been no respite from the heat in the last 24 hours, and there is little chance of a significant decrease in temperature over the next 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are expected again today (November 16) in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, accompanied by lightning and winds at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour. This could lead to power disruptions. As a result, the IMD has advised citizens to take appropriate precautions. Light rains are expected in western Maharashtra today, with a rain alert issued for Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Latur districts. Unseasonal rains have already damaged agricultural crops, with mango and cashew orchardists bearing the brunt of the weather conditions. This has raised concerns among farmers.

While temperatures are expected to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next five days, it may take a little longer for the cold to set in due to the changing weather patterns caused by the cyclonic circulation.

Weather Forecast for Western Maharashtra

The cold wave that had gripped the state has eased in recent days, but South Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan continue to experience rain. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy in Pune today, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 22°C. Rain has been observed in parts of Satara over the past two days, and cloudy weather is expected to persist in some districts. The maximum temperature in Satara will be 31°C, with a minimum of 20°C.

Sangli also experienced rainfall recently, and today, the weather will remain partly cloudy in some areas. The maximum temperature will be 32°C, and the minimum temperature will be 22°C. Kolhapur will also experience cloudy conditions, with light showers reported in some areas on November 15. Today, Kolhapur will see a maximum temperature of 30°C and a minimum of 21°C. The intensity of the cold is expected to increase in the next two days.

Advice for Farmers

In Marathwada, where the weather is expected to remain dry and evapotranspiration rates are high, it is important to manage water usage for crops, orchards, vegetables, and flower crops.

If an armyworm infestation is detected in early-sown rabi jowar crops, it is advised to treat the crops with Emamectin Benzoate 5% (4 grams per 10 liters of water) or Spinatorum 11.7 SC (4 ml per 10 liters of water). These insecticides should be alternated for effective pest control. Ensure that the insecticide is applied in a way that it reaches the insect pests, and check the weather conditions for rain exposure during spraying.

Farmers are encouraged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their crops from these weather challenges.