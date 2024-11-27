Maharashtra Weather Update: State to Experience Cold Wave and Sharp Temperature Drop Across Cities

Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune Nashik has started experiencing a cold wave. Many cities of state have seen significant drop in temperature specially at midnight. As per the IMD report Ahilyanagar experienced the coldest temperature across the state so far this winter.

As Ahilyanagar experienced a biting chill on Tuesday night as the temperature plummeted to 9.7°C, the lowest recorded in the state this season. With Diwali marking the beginning of the cold season, temperatures in the region have steadily declined. Last week, the average minimum temperatures ranged between 12°C and 14°C. However, the arrival of cold northern winds has intensified the winter chill, with temperatures dipping below 13°C in many areas across the state.

Temperature rise in the morning

Although the strong afternoon sun provides some respite from the cold, the evenings and nights see a sharp drop in temperature due to cold waves. Darkness falls around 6 p.m., and the chill intensifies soon after, affecting daily life. The city's bustling roads, usually active until midnight, now witness reduced traffic as early as 9 p.m. Residents have begun layering up in warm clothing, including sweaters and mufflers, to combat the cold. In the mornings and evenings, small fires can be seen burning in various parts of the city as people gather to keep warm.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map: Cyclonic Storm Set to Hit Tamil Nadu in Next 24 Hours; Check Real-Time Status on Windy

Forecast and fluctuations ahead

According to the Meteorological Department, the coming days will likely see fluctuations in temperatures due to changing air pressure systems in the region. While the cold is expected to intensify, a cloudy spell is also predicted toward the end of November, which could bring temporary relief or further dips in temperatures.