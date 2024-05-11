Maharashtra Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Hailstorms Likely in Marathwada and Vidarbha

Mumbai, May 11: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning predicting adverse weather conditions in several districts of Maharashtra. Thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds, with speeds ranging from 50 to 60 kmph, are anticipated to impact Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions. Additionally, Vidarbha districts are expected to experience thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

Also Read| Mumbai, Navi Mumbai to See Relief from Heat as Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for Next 48 Hours.

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department (RMD) has forecasted a slight decline in the maximum temperature for Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity levels are also predicted to decrease, potentially dropping to 68% on Saturday, which could lead to discomfort during outdoor activities. Temperature variations between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius are anticipated, with the possibility of cloudy skies developing in the afternoon or evening.